What is the R&D credit?

The US Research & Development Tax Credit was introduced in 1981 to encourage companies to invest into innovation and hiring within the United States. This credit benefits companies of all sizes in over 40 industries, whether they are profiting or losing money.

Every year, thousands of companies claim more than $10 billion in federal R&D tax credits. A significant percentage of those taking advantage of this benefit are small to medium-size companies. At the end of 2015, there were changes made to the R&D credit that made it even more powerful; like making the credit program permanent.

What are my qualified expenses?

W2 wages for US-based employees involved in R&D activity

Supplies and materials used in R&D activity

Fees paid to US-based sub-contractors

Do I qualify for credits?

Your business can qualify for a credit regardless of its size, as long as you are involved in qualified activities such as:

Developing processes, patents, formulas, techniques, prototypes, or software

Improving or redesigning existing products

Hiring scientists, designers, or engineers

Devoting time and resources to creating (manufacturing or developing)

new or innovative products

Developing patents, in other words, intellectual property

How can I use my credits?